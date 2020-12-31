Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Minimal Circles - Original - Poster image

Minimal Circles

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Minimal
Music
Concentric rings
Audio reactive
621exports
rating
Showcase your track with a minimalist, vintage‑inspired music visualizer. Concentric rings orbit in sync with your audio while clean titles and an optional time readout keep listeners oriented. Subtle grain and hand‑drawn edges add a tasteful retro vibe without distracting from your artwork. Tweak colors, grain, and responsiveness to match any genre, from lo‑fi to electronic. Perfect for single releases, lyric‑less uploads, and channel branding across social platforms.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us