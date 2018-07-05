Notebook Lines
Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
5.5Kexports
Transform your track into a memorable visual with a hand-drawn, watercolor music visualizer set on a lined notebook page. Audio‑reactive waveform lines pulse across the screen while your cover art, song title, artist name, and a live timecode keep viewers engaged. Customize colors to match your branding and fine-tune responsiveness for any genre. Perfect for YouTube uploads, social posts, and background visuals. Clean, creative, and instantly recognizable—this template makes your music look as good as it sounds.
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