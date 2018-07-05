Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Notebook Lines - Red, Green,Blue Strokes - Poster image

Notebook Lines

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 song · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font
Music visualization
Music
Hand-drawn
Painterly
Waveform line
5.5Kexports
rating
Transform your track into a memorable visual with a hand-drawn, watercolor music visualizer set on a lined notebook page. Audio‑reactive waveform lines pulse across the screen while your cover art, song title, artist name, and a live timecode keep viewers engaged. Customize colors to match your branding and fine-tune responsiveness for any genre. Perfect for YouTube uploads, social posts, and background visuals. Clean, creative, and instantly recognizable—this template makes your music look as good as it sounds.
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Intro
Music Visualization
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
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Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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