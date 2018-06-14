Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Vintage Projector - Original - Poster image

Vintage Projector

00:36 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 9 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Slideshow
Film Look
Rounded rectangle
Retro
Vignette
1Kexports
rating
Bring timeless warmth to your photos with a sophisticated vintage projector slideshow. Each image is framed inside a glowing rounded aperture, enriched with authentic film grain, gentle vignettes, and tasteful color grading for a nostalgic film look. Smooth fades, subtle shake, and relaxed pacing create an elegant, cozy atmosphere. Personalize titles, colors, and images, then finish with a polished logo scene for a complete branded presentation. Ideal for family recollections, event highlights, portfolios, or retro-themed promos—this template turns your visuals into charming, analog-inspired stories with minimal effort.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us