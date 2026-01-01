Crop your video
Edit and download for free. No registration. No watermarks.
CROPPER
Register to save your videos and avoid unnecessary re-uploads.
Highlight your focus
Remove distractions and show what's important with this video cropper. Crop video online right here in your browser without the need for complex software or registration and ensure your videos have just the right focus.
Your unlimited, on-demand library of video design
Customize and download premium intros, slideshows, music videos, lower thirds, promo videos and more.
toolkit
Intro Maker
Make splashy intros in no time. Choose from killer templates, add your logo and export in HD or 4K. Intros have never been easier.
Slideshow Maker
Transform photos and clips into cinematic-style slideshow videos. Dive into our template library and make your story unforgettable. Fast, fun and frustration-free.
Music Visualizer
Make your tracks stand out with stunning music visualizer videos. Choose your vibe, customize the visuals and share pro-level results with your fans.
Promo Video
Launch campaigns with premium promo videos from Videobolt. Choose pro templates, customize with your branding and watch your audience grow with every share.
Lyric Video Maker
Transform your track into a professional lyric video with Videobolt's premium designs and AI-powered syncing. Your fans will never look away.
Stream Overlays
Create pro-level stream overlays online in minutes and go live with your channel's look. Choose your style, customize and stream with confidence every time.
Logo Animation
Turn your static logo into an animated showstopper with our premium templates and make your brand stand out. No design skills required, only imagination.
Other simple tools
More video editing tools from Videobolt
EDITING
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SAVE