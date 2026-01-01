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Loop your video

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Moments on repeat

Unleash the power of repetition with Videobolt's Video looper tool. Loop your videos effortlessly for social media and storytelling or create boomerang video effect for a back-and-forth motion for your loop. Explore our online tool and discover how looping can enhance your content.
Here's how

Your unlimited, on-demand library of video design

Customize and download premium intros, slideshows, music videos, lower thirds, promo videos and more.
toolkit
Videobolt Intro Maker Hero Image
Intro Maker
Make splashy intros in no time. Choose from killer templates, add your logo and export in HD or 4K. Intros have never been easier.
Videobolt Slideshow Maker Hero Image
Slideshow Maker
Transform photos and clips into cinematic-style slideshow videos. Dive into our template library and make your story unforgettable. Fast, fun and frustration-free.
Videobolt Music Visualizer Hero Image
Music Visualizer
Make your tracks stand out with stunning music visualizer videos. Choose your vibe, customize the visuals and share pro-level results with your fans.
Videobolt Promo Video Hero Image
Promo Video
Launch campaigns with premium promo videos from Videobolt. Choose pro templates, customize with your branding and watch your audience grow with every share.
Videobolt Lyric Video Maker Hero Image
Lyric Video Maker
Transform your track into a professional lyric video with Videobolt's premium designs and AI-powered syncing. Your fans will never look away.
Videobolt Stream Overlays Hero Image
Stream Overlays
Create pro-level stream overlays online in minutes and go live with your channel's look. Choose your style, customize and stream with confidence every time.
Videobolt Logo Animation Hero Image
Logo Animation
Turn your static logo into an animated showstopper with our premium templates and make your brand stand out. No design skills required, only imagination.
Videobolt Mockup Generator Hero Image
Mockup Generator
Use our mockup generator to instantly visualize your brand or product in any setting — storefront, device, packaging and more. Perfect for ads, pitch decks, launches, or social.

Other simple tools

More video editing tools from Videobolt
EDITING
Merge
Combine multiple videos into one.
Trim
Cut out favorite part of your video.
Resize
Resize video to any size you want.
Crop
Crop out favorite part of the video.
Compress
Reduce file size of your video.
Speed
Speed up or slow down your video.
FPS
Change framerate in your video.
Rotate
Switch between portrait and landscape.
Flip
Mirror your video.
Reverse
Reverse your video for fun shenanigans.
Convert to MP4
Change any video format to MP4.
Convert to GIF
Make a GIF from any video.
Remove Audio
Mute the sound in your video.
Add Audio
Add sound to your video.
Extract Audio
Separate sound from your video.

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20,500+ templates
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us