Glitch Shape Intro - Post

Templates
/
Intro
Post
6-15s
Distortion
Fast
Glitch
Shape
Full HD
Gaming
Wellness & Fitness
Technology
Sports
Glitch Shape Intro - Post - Original - Poster image
12artlife12 profile image
Created by 12artlife12
10exports
9 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Capture your audience with a logo reveal that's as dynamic as your brand. Our Glitch Shape Intro template is a choreography of spinning shapes and pulsating lines that sync with your logo. As it rotates and glitches, your logo comes back into focus with an energy that's magnetic. Customize with your brand's logo, tagline, and colors, and be ready to publish a video that fully encapsulates your brand.
Themes (2)
Similar templates
Best of 12artlife12
Original
Original
Custom Color Logo
Custom Color Logo
