Give your brand a sharp, modern entrance with this minimal glitch logo animation. Clean, flat design and geometric accents build energy as your logo and tagline snap into a centered lock-up. The dynamic distortion effect adds a stylish tech vibe without overwhelming your branding. Easily drop in your logo, edit the tagline, choose your font, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros across social, promo videos, and YouTube. Fast, polished, and on-brand—every time.