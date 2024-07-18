en
Minimal Glitch - Square
Introduce your brand in style with our captivating Minimal Glitch template. With minimal glitch effects and dynamic distortions, this multipurpose reveal video will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Customization options include colors, logo, and fonts, allowing you to create a branded video that stands out from the crowd. Get ready to publish a video that captures attention and represents your brand with energy and style.
Best of 4Kadis
Digital Block - Glitch Logo is a minimalist glitchy logo or text intro with a customizable photo background.
Glitch Logo - Loop Titles is a quick, glitchy logo or text opener. The template includes 9 optional animations, letting you pick the exact glitch effect you want. Customize it further with control over every color, and several special effects. This template runs in a loop, making it a great choice for stream starting and idle screens.
Short stomp opener is a short and dynamic After Effects template with a fresh and modern look, creative text animations and trendy transitions. It's so easy to use and edit A cool intro to your YouTube channel, Facebook page, TV shows, commercials, competitions, corporate presentations, business slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Impress your audience with this cool and creatively animated AE template.
Rotating Photo Logo Reveal 2 is a stylishly designed and animated logo reveal. This template features 4 image placeholders and 1 placeholder for your logo or title. it's super easy to customize. Just add your images, add your logo, change the colors and render your video. Create a modern animated logo reveal.
Clean Logo - Particles Burst and reveals your logo.
Simple and effective stomp animation video!
Embark on a visual journey with the Zoom Logo template, where your logo finds its place on the map. Perfect for any platform, this reveal video carves out a path for your YouTube channel, social presence, or electronic showcases. Customize the colors and add your logo to chart a memorable course for your brand's digital adventures.
"Clean Reveal" is a professional and modern animation that features a clean and simple design to showcase your logo. With smooth and elegant transitions, the animation creates a professional and polished look that will leave a lasting impression on your audience.
