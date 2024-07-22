en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Simple Glitch Logo - Post
00:00/00:07
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by 4Kadis
8exports
7 seconds
1080p (1080x1350)
25fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Kickstart your message with flair using our Simple Glitch Logo template. As suited for an energetic TV spot as for a high-impact product launch, it sets the stage for electronic reviews, shows, promotions, and event highlights. Customize with your logo, tagline, chosen fonts, and colors to create a visually stunning, ready-to-publish video that commands attention and highlights innovation.
Similar templates
Best of 4Kadis
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Step into the digital age with the Glitch Lines Ident template, where a high-energy glitch and shiny reflections converge to unveil your logo. Tailor-made for intros, outros, and distinct branding moments, this template will let your logo take center stage in a modern. Customize with your logo, tagline, and colors to make a statement that's all your own.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
9
Introduce your brand with a surge of power using the Electrify Glitch Reveal template. Watch as glitchy lightning forges your logo in a flash, commanding the screen with a lively shake and light-bending animation. This multipurpose masterpiece is ideal for striking intros or vibrant independent promotions. Customize fonts, colors, and more to amplify your message with an electrifying presence.
By thundermotion2021
8s
3
3
7
Experience a burst of creativity with our captivating Multiverse Glitch Reveal template. The rush of speed lines, colorful dots, and rotating sunburst-like shape will grab your audience's attention. Your logo reveals itself with glitch effects and color changes, symbolizing growth and transformation. Customize this video by adding your logo, choosing your colors, and including your tagline. Whether used as an intro or a standalone video, this versatile template will leave a lasting impact and showcase your brand in a unique and memorable way.
By Harchenko
10s
6
4
14
Logo - Digital Like is an modern, creatively animated template where your logo or text is revealed over a background of social media inspired icons.
By Moysher
8s
28
6
22
Simple Glitch Logo is a modern animation for any of your logos. This is where your logo is assembled from squares, then distorted by centrifugal force and dissolved to reveal text.
By themediastock
15s
22
7
14
Glitchy Instagram story for your tech followers!
By Goldenmotion
7s
6
3
13
Elevate your brand's presence with our 3D Glitch Digital Rays. Watch as your logo transforms before your eyes, expanding and evolving into a mesmerizing 3D emblem. Vibrant waves of energy radiate from the logo as it gracefully rotates and settles into position. With customizable options for your logo, colors, and tagline, this multipurpose reveal video is perfect for captivating intros or outros. Create a fully polished and ready-to-publish video that leaves a lasting impression.
By tinomotion
10s
5
3
15
Unveil your brand's true colors with our CMYK Pulse Reveal template. Watch as vibrant droplets representing CMYK colors blend together in a captivating reveal, giving way to your logo. This multipurpose video is perfect for creating impactful intros or outros, or as a standalone showcase of your brand. Customize it by adding your logo, tagline, and choosing your desired colors. Get ready to publish a video that grabs attention and leaves a lasting impression.
Menu
Templates
Solutions