Cyber Box Title 2

Give your videos a sleek tech edge with this cyber HUD lower third. This transparent overlay features a glowing neon panel, glitchy build-ins, and two editable text fields for title and subtitle. The energetic, futuristic style fits technology content, digital conferences, product demos, and sci‑fi branding. Customize fonts and colors to match your identity and drop it over any footage for instant production polish. It’s fast, sharp, and designed to stay readable while adding a modern digital vibe to your visuals.