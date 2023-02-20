Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cyber Box Title 2 - Original - Poster image

Cyber Box Title 2

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Lower third
Digital
Technology
Futuristic
Glow
844exports
rating
Give your videos a sleek tech edge with this cyber HUD lower third. This transparent overlay features a glowing neon panel, glitchy build-ins, and two editable text fields for title and subtitle. The energetic, futuristic style fits technology content, digital conferences, product demos, and sci‑fi branding. Customize fonts and colors to match your identity and drop it over any footage for instant production polish. It’s fast, sharp, and designed to stay readable while adding a modern digital vibe to your visuals.
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Cyber Box Title 2 Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us