Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Studio Clamshell 2 - Original - Poster image

Elevate Device 2

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 video · 1 audio
Mockup
Photorealistic
Device mockup
3D motion graphics
Laptop
9exports
rating
Present your app, website, or UI with a premium, photorealistic laptop mockup. This elegant 3D scene features a clean studio look, dark background, and a hero device placed on a stone pedestal for maximum focus. Perfect for product promos and client presentations, it highlights your visuals with smooth camera movement and refined lighting. Customize colors and easily place your media on the laptop screen. Ideal for tech brands, startups, designers, and marketers who want a minimal, high‑end showcase that elevates their work.
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Elevate Device 2
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Elevate Device 2 Original theme video
Elevate Device 1
By abdullayevmotion
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Elevate Device 1 Original theme video
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Logo Animation
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Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
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Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
About Us
Contact Us