Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Typo Opener - Youtube - Poster image

Typo Opener

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Logo animation
Stomp style
Title sequence
Bold
921exports
rating
Launch your content with a punchy, kinetic intro. This stomp-style opener showcases bold typography across sequential scenes, then lands on a clean logo reveal and URL—perfect for intros, outros, promos, and channel branding. The flat, minimal design keeps focus on your message, while dot-grid accents add rhythm and structure. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and logo to match your brand and deliver high-impact results in seconds. Ideal for creators and marketers who want an energetic opener that feels modern, sharp, and memorable.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us