Trippy Glitch Reveal - Vertical

Bring an edge to your online presence with a logo reveal that blends the nostalgia of analog VHS with modern digital glitches. Our template offers a captivating melting wave effect that smoothly transitions into high-tech distortions and a vibrant glow, highlighting your logo before settling on your tagline. Start with a splash and captivate your audience with this evocative, full-screen video ready for YouTube, Facebook, and more.
Best of AirwavesMedia
By AirwavesMedia
6s
2
3
9
By Kimchi
4s
2
2
5
Dynamic Glitch logo reveal animation with a grungy style and various visual effects such as noise, glitches, VHS, poor signal, errors, distortions, texture.
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
7
Bring a retro-tech charm to your brand's reveal with this dynamic Retro Grid Reveal template. Blend the nostalgia of the synth wave era with your modern brand identity. The glowing grid backdrop and neon effects underscore the digital transformation of your logo, accompanied by glitchy distortions for that edgy finish. Tailor the tagline and colors and let your brand stand out with a fusion of past and future.
By Goldenmotion
6s
2
3
8
Fast Neon Ray Reveal is a stunning template that brings your logo to life with an awesome 3D style animation. The design features a retro, dark, and serious vibe that is sure to grab your audience's attention. With fast-paced neon rays bursting out from the center, your logo is revealed in a dramatic and stylish way. This template is perfect for a wide range of projects, including gaming, entertainment, and more.
By paramall
6s
2
3
8
The neon glitch logo is a template that shows your logo with neon glitch effects. You can change the bright neon colours to your own to suit your taste and design. Your project will be unique and catch the eye of the viewer.
By Kimchi
5s
1
3
3
Dynamic Glitch Title and text animation with a grungy style and various visual effects such as noise, glitches, VHS, poor signal, errors, distortions, texture.
By thundermotion2021
6s
4
4
9
The "Digital Wave Reveal" template is a cutting-edge and visually stunning option for businesses looking to make a statement. This template features a sleek digital wave effect that reveals your logo or text in a dynamic and engaging way. Perfect for businesses in the technology, creative, or startup industries, this template's high-quality graphics and seamless animation will impress your audience and leave a lasting impression. Elevate your branding with the "Digital Wave Reveal" template and showcase your brand in a modern and professional way. Try it out today and take your brand to the next level!
By thundermotion2021
6s
2
3
7
Illuminate your brand's visionary edge with our Cybernetic Glow Reveal. Your logo takes center stage, transitioning through digital distortions and vibrant neon accents, while your tagline anchors the experience. Ideal for making a high-impact statement on any widescreen display, this template transforms your content into a polished, cyber-inspired spectacle.
