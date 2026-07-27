Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Carousel Blocks - Original - Poster image

Carousel Blocks

00:30 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 60 fps · 21 videos · 1 image · 10 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Flat design
Geometric
Title sequence
Mosaic
9exports
rating
Make your product stand out with a high‑energy grid promo. This template blends bold typography, vibrant color blocks and dynamic card motions to showcase multiple images or clips, highlight key benefits, and finish with your brand. A structured mosaic and carousel of rounded tiles keeps attention while staggered slide-ins and rotations deliver smooth, modern transitions. Ideal for product launches, feature highlights, or quick brand promos, it’s easy to customize with your own media, colors, and fonts. Engage your audience with a stylish, geometric, flat design that feels fresh, fast, and promotional.
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Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us