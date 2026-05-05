Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dead By Daylight Intro - Original - Poster image

Dead of Night

00:10 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Horror
Logo animation
Title sequence
Fire
16exports
rating
Launch your channel with a high‑impact horror gaming intro. This template fuses bold typography, menacing characters, fiery atmospherics, and razor‑sharp slashing transitions to build tension and hype before a striking logo reveal. Ideal for stream openers, game intros, and YouTube branding, it delivers a dark, energetic vibe with flames, chains, knives, and cinematic bokeh textures. Easily edit texts and colors, then drop in your logo to make it yours. Perfect for creators who want a fast, intense, and unmistakably horror aesthetic that hooks viewers from the first frame.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us