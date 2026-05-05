Dead of Night

Launch your channel with a high‑impact horror gaming intro. This template fuses bold typography, menacing characters, fiery atmospherics, and razor‑sharp slashing transitions to build tension and hype before a striking logo reveal. Ideal for stream openers, game intros, and YouTube branding, it delivers a dark, energetic vibe with flames, chains, knives, and cinematic bokeh textures. Easily edit texts and colors, then drop in your logo to make it yours. Perfect for creators who want a fast, intense, and unmistakably horror aesthetic that hooks viewers from the first frame.