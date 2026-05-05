Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Dead By Daylight Intro - Vertical - Original - Poster image

Dead of Night - Vertical

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1920) · 30 fps · 1 image · 4 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Horror
Title sequence
Story video
Fire
15exports
rating
Create a high‑impact horror gaming intro with bold kinetic titles, fiery visuals, and blade‑like light slashes that cut through the darkness. Illustrated characters, chains, ropes, and blood‑stained props amplify the gritty atmosphere, while a powerful logo reveal seals your branding. Ideal for vertical story videos, streams, trailers, and channel openers, this template features flexible text, font, and color controls for fire, lights, particles, and background. Drop in your audio, customize your headlines, and unleash an energetic, suspenseful title sequence that grabs attention from the first frame.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us