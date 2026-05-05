Dead of Night - Vertical

Create a high‑impact horror gaming intro with bold kinetic titles, fiery visuals, and blade‑like light slashes that cut through the darkness. Illustrated characters, chains, ropes, and blood‑stained props amplify the gritty atmosphere, while a powerful logo reveal seals your branding. Ideal for vertical story videos, streams, trailers, and channel openers, this template features flexible text, font, and color controls for fire, lights, particles, and background. Drop in your audio, customize your headlines, and unleash an energetic, suspenseful title sequence that grabs attention from the first frame.