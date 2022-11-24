Retro Fashion Slideshow 2

Bring your stories to life with a playful retro slideshow. This vertical design blends Memphis-style shapes, dot grids, and pastel gradients with smooth slide-ins for a lively, on-trend look. Swap in your photos or clips, edit multiple headline scenes, and fine-tune colors to match your brand. Window-style media frames and a cheerful emoji icon add character while keeping focus on your visuals. Ideal for promos, announcements, lifestyle reels, and social ads, it delivers polished motion graphics without the fuss.