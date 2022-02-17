Horror Logo

Craft a chilling brand intro with a gritty horror aesthetic. This logo animation pairs hand-drawn skulls, tally marks and bold brush strokes with glitch and film-grain texture for instant atmosphere. Four headline scenes build tension before a striking logo reveal. Easily customize your logo, headlines, font and colors to match your brand. Ideal for intros, trailers, bumpers or outros for dark, suspense-driven content. The design keeps your message centered and impactful while the distressed look and rapid transitions create a punchy, cinematic feel.