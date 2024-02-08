en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Horror Logo - Vertical
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by arkadixcore
342exports
10 seconds
1080p (1080x1920)
30fps
1image
4texts
1font
1audio
Chill the virtual air and exude an aura of mystery with our Horror Logo. Watch as your logo takes center stage amidst a sequence of ghastly text, ideal for multipurpose use. Customize this video masterpiece with your unique brand colors, fonts, and message, ready to petrify and captivate. Make every reveal a gripping tale of horror, perfect for any social media platform.
Similar templates
Best of arkadixcore
By S_WorX
13s
25
8
7
Unleash the eerie nostalgia of retro horror with this Retro Horror Tales template. Perfect for filmmakers, YouTubers, and content creators aiming to give their videos a spine-chilling, vintage vibe, this template immerses viewers in a world of distorted visuals and unsettling ambiance.
By S_WorX
10s
6
7
4
Step into the spotlight with this atmospheric Cracked Glass Logo Intro template. Your texts and logo are set against a dark backdrop, cracking like glass to reveal your brand’s essence. Tailor every detail from fonts to colors and timing, creating an unforgettable opening or closing for your videos. It's ready-to-publish, multipurpose, and crafted to make your brand shatter expectations.
By S_WorX
13s
24
28
4
Step into a world of nostalgia with our captivating logo reveal template. As the camera zooms out, a wall peppered with vintage photos comes to life, leading to a gritty grunge matte that proudly reveals your logo. Perfect for setting a memorable tone for your brand, this video is a ready-to-publish gem that resonates with any audience.
By S_WorX
9s
5
6
6
Bring a sprinkle of the past into the present with the Retro Revival video. Customize with your logo, preferred text, choice of fonts, and a color scheme that pops, creating a nostalgic yet modern brand showcase. Ideal for engaging audiences on full-screen displays, this template is a nod to retro style with its polished and professional finish.
By S_WorX
12s
4
8
7
Introducing the Stamp Logo Intro, where your brand takes center stage with a visually stunning stamp animation. This strategically crafted reveal sets the tone for your content in a uniquely engaging way. Tailor the logo, text, and colors to fit your brand's identity and launch your videos into the realm of high-definition storytelling.
By S_WorX
10s
4
4
11
Dive into the realm of eerie and spine-chilling narratives with the template. Perfectly crafted for horror stories, this template sets the stage for your viewers to experience fear and suspense.
By S_WorX
11s
5
5
7
Step into a world of whimsy with our enchanting Halloween Pumpkin Logo Intro template. As the camera dives into the wide grin of a laughing pumpkin, your brand emerges, captivating your audience. This multipurpose reveal can be the gateway to your content, leaving a memorable and magical impression. Adding your logo is straightforward, crafting a video that's ready to bewitch viewers across platforms like YouTube and Facebook.
By S_WorX
13s
24
9
6
Captivate and send shivers down your audience's spine with our Horrifying Reveal template. The scene sets with your logo ominously ensnared by wires, creating an intense reveal alongside startling image placeholders. Perfect for a haunting introduction or a standalone horror piece, this template can be personalized with your logo, choice images, and palette to leave a lasting, trembling impression.
Menu
Templates
Solutions