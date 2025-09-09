Menu
Modern Kinetic Slide 1
Created by Artstyle
6exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1video
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Make every word count with our dazzling Modern Kinetic Slide template, designed to animate your most impactful messages. Bold typography pops and shifts into view, turning your content into an unstoppable force. Customize with your visuals, text, and fonts to create a striking video that makes your message resonate loud and clear.
Best of Artstyle
By MotionBank21
8s
7
4
11
Bring a modern twist to your brand’s voice with the sleek Partnership Clean Fold Unveil. Featuring elegant folding animations that seamlessly merge your logos and messages, this template is perfect for co-branded content or announcements. Customize it with your company’s fonts, colors, and tagline for a professional presentation that stays polished from start to finish. Showcase your business in style today!
By MotionBank21
8s
5
5
11
Introducing a sophisticated way to reveal your brand with the Merge Clean Fold Unveil. Horizontal lines ripple across the screen, folding smoothly to showcase your logos and messages with modern elegance. Tailor it to your style with custom fonts and colors. This multipurpose masterpiece gels perfectly with corporate mergers or collaborative projects, delivering a polished, unified message across multiple platforms.
By themediastock
15s
21
9
15
Step into a world where still images spring to life amidst the warm glow of candlelight and timeless wooden decor. Our Wooden Wall Photo Album template weaves an organic tale with cinematic flair, presenting your photos and videos in elegant frames along a virtual wooden wall. Customize every detail from the font to the color palette, and bring your story to any display with a harmonious blend of tradition and technology.
By themediastock
15s
21
8
17
By themediastock
10s
21
4
14
By themediastock
15s
21
7
18
By themediastock
15s
21
6
15
By themediastock
10s
21
4
16
