Grunge Distortion Logo Intro - Square

Make your brand hit hard with a fast, high-contrast logo reveal packed with grunge textures, glitch artifacts, and bold geometric accents. This energetic design locks focus on your logo and optional tagline while dynamic lines, dotted matrices, and gritty overlays drive impact. Easily adjust colors and typography to match your identity. Ideal for intros and outros, this punchy animation adds modern edge to YouTube, Twitch, promos, and more. Drop in your mark, tweak styling, and export a powerful, memorable reveal in minutes.