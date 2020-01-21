Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Celebrate Opener - Original - Poster image

Celebrate Opener

00:06 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Flat design
Intro
Outro
Minimal
5.8Kexports
rating
Make a bright first impression with a playful logo reveal. This minimalist, flat-design opener surrounds your brand with cheerful geometric shapes and a bold circular wipe, then lands on a clean end card for your tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro for videos, promos, and social content. Easily customize colors to match your brand, drop in your logo, pick a font, and adjust size for a polished result in minutes. Designed to be simple, energetic, and highly legible, this template helps your content stand out without distraction.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us