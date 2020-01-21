Celebrate Opener

Make a bright first impression with a playful logo reveal. This minimalist, flat-design opener surrounds your brand with cheerful geometric shapes and a bold circular wipe, then lands on a clean end card for your tagline. Perfect as an intro or outro for videos, promos, and social content. Easily customize colors to match your brand, drop in your logo, pick a font, and adjust size for a polished result in minutes. Designed to be simple, energetic, and highly legible, this template helps your content stand out without distraction.