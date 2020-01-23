Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Circle Pop Opener - Original - Poster image

Circle Pop Opener

00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Circle shape
Outro
4.6Kexports
rating
Kick off or wrap up your videos with a modern, minimal logo animation. This clean circular reveal features smooth motion, elegant long shadows, and a refined geometric look that fits brands across tech, corporate, and creative content. Easily customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your identity. Ideal for YouTube intros, outros, presentations, product reveals, webinars, and more. Designed to be quick to edit and impactful on screen, it delivers a professional polish without distraction, keeping your brand front and center every time.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us