Circle Pop Opener

Kick off or wrap up your videos with a modern, minimal logo animation. This clean circular reveal features smooth motion, elegant long shadows, and a refined geometric look that fits brands across tech, corporate, and creative content. Easily customize colors, logo, and tagline to match your identity. Ideal for YouTube intros, outros, presentations, product reveals, webinars, and more. Designed to be quick to edit and impactful on screen, it delivers a professional polish without distraction, keeping your brand front and center every time.