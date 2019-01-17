Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Electric Opener - Original - Poster image

Electric Opener

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Electricity
Lightning
183.2Kexports
rating
Charge your branding with a cinematic 3D logo animation powered by lightning. This high‑voltage opener delivers an energetic, neon glow on a dark, glossy stage with reflective floor and particles. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and lightning color to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and stingers where impact matters, it combines sleek extrusion, electric effects, and smooth transitions for a bold reveal. Quick to set up and easy to render, it’s a striking logo animation for channels, brands, and creators who want a futuristic, electric feel.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
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Help
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