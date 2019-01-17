Electric Opener

Charge your branding with a cinematic 3D logo animation powered by lightning. This high‑voltage opener delivers an energetic, neon glow on a dark, glossy stage with reflective floor and particles. Customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and lightning color to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, and stingers where impact matters, it combines sleek extrusion, electric effects, and smooth transitions for a bold reveal. Quick to set up and easy to render, it’s a striking logo animation for channels, brands, and creators who want a futuristic, electric feel.