Glass Opener

Give your brand a refined first impression with a minimalist glass logo animation. A rounded outline draws in to frame a frosted glass panel, revealing your mark with subtle glints and smooth motion. The centered composition keeps attention on your logo and a concise tagline. Tweak background, stroke, and logo hues, and refine the glass opacity to match your identity. Ideal for intros, outros, ads, webinars, product launches, and social posts, this elegant, geometric design brings modern glassmorphism style to any project.