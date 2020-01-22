Glitch Opener
00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
3.8Kexports
Create a powerful first impression with a fast glitch logo animation. This energetic opener blends neon glow, digital distortion, RGB split, scanlines and pixel blocks to assemble your mark with impact. Customize your logo, colors and tagline to match your brand, and pair it with your audio for maximum punch. Perfect for intros and outros across tech, gaming, and modern brands seeking a bold, high-contrast look. The centered layout and dot‑matrix background keep focus on your identity while the glitch effects add edge and momentum.
Reviews (4)
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by capsule_toy
creation online never been easier
it's an extremely easy way to find a good visual template, apply your logos, audio and text to it, and make a video your own. excellent website
by healthfairy
hashtag
noot bad
by Nassin19
nassin19
amazing♥ thanks
by darren7bez
creator
thanks, great service! i would love to see more editing tools, being able to move artwork, text etc around would be great!