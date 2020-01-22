Glitch Opener

Create a powerful first impression with a fast glitch logo animation. This energetic opener blends neon glow, digital distortion, RGB split, scanlines and pixel blocks to assemble your mark with impact. Customize your logo, colors and tagline to match your brand, and pair it with your audio for maximum punch. Perfect for intros and outros across tech, gaming, and modern brands seeking a bold, high-contrast look. The centered layout and dot‑matrix background keep focus on your identity while the glitch effects add edge and momentum.