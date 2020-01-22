Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Opener - Original - Poster image

Glitch Opener

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Digital
Outro
3.8Kexports
rating
Create a powerful first impression with a fast glitch logo animation. This energetic opener blends neon glow, digital distortion, RGB split, scanlines and pixel blocks to assemble your mark with impact. Customize your logo, colors and tagline to match your brand, and pair it with your audio for maximum punch. Perfect for intros and outros across tech, gaming, and modern brands seeking a bold, high-contrast look. The centered layout and dot‑matrix background keep focus on your identity while the glitch effects add edge and momentum.
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Video Intro Option 2
by capsule_toy
creation online never been easier
it's an extremely easy way to find a good visual template, apply your logos, audio and text to it, and make a video your own. excellent website
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by healthfairy
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noot bad
Untitled Project
by Nassin19
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amazing♥ thanks
Untitled Project
by darren7bez
creator
thanks, great service! i would love to see more editing tools, being able to move artwork, text etc around would be great!
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us