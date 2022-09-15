Bring gritty street style to your branding with a fast, graffiti-inspired logo animation. A top-down scene shows cardboard, concrete and a bold stencil reveal created with spray paint, complete with natural camera shake, splatter and drips. The design settles on a clean hero logo with an optional tagline, making it ideal for intros and outros. Customize colors, wall textures and overall mood to match your brand. Perfect for urban content, music channels, streetwear drops and creative agencies seeking a raw, grunge opener with impact.