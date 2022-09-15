Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Graffiti - Original - Poster image

Graffiti

00:05 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Grunge
Urban
Outro
16.3Kexports
rating
Bring gritty street style to your branding with a fast, graffiti-inspired logo animation. A top-down scene shows cardboard, concrete and a bold stencil reveal created with spray paint, complete with natural camera shake, splatter and drips. The design settles on a clean hero logo with an optional tagline, making it ideal for intros and outros. Customize colors, wall textures and overall mood to match your brand. Perfect for urban content, music channels, streetwear drops and creative agencies seeking a raw, grunge opener with impact.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us