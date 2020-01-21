Jumper Opener

Kick off or wrap up your videos with a clean, playful logo animation. This minimal flat design uses geometric shapes and lively bounce motion to reveal your brand mark and tagline in a polished, centered layout. Easily customize colors, logo, and fonts to match your identity, or switch up the audio for a different vibe. Perfect for intros and outros across social, YouTube, and branded content, it delivers a modern, on-brand reveal in seconds—no design experience required.