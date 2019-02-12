Modern Opener

Welcome viewers with a clean, modern logo reveal. This minimal, geometric opener layers playful circles and soft gradients to frame your brand mark and a short tagline. Customize logo, text, fonts, and a vibrant color scheme to match any identity. Smooth, fluid motion and subtle shadows make it perfect for intros, outros, promos, vlogs, reviews, webinars, and lessons. Easy to edit and quick to brand, it delivers a polished result that feels fresh, light-hearted, and on trend—great for corporate, creative, and content creators alike.