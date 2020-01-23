Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Search Bar Opener - Original - Poster image

Search Bar Opener

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Minimal
Intro
Website Promo
Outro
4Kexports
rating
Make your brand instantly discoverable with a crisp search bar reveal that types your website and finishes with a polished logo animation. This minimal, flat-design opener is perfect for website promo, intros, and outros. The centered layout, smooth morphs, and typewriter effect keep the focus on your URL and brand. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and logo to match your identity and use it across channels—from product pages to channel bumpers. Create a modern, memorable introduction that guides viewers to your site in seconds.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us