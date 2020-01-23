Search Bar Opener

Make your brand instantly discoverable with a crisp search bar reveal that types your website and finishes with a polished logo animation. This minimal, flat-design opener is perfect for website promo, intros, and outros. The centered layout, smooth morphs, and typewriter effect keep the focus on your URL and brand. Easily customize colors, fonts, text, and logo to match your identity and use it across channels—from product pages to channel bumpers. Create a modern, memorable introduction that guides viewers to your site in seconds.