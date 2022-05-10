App Mobile Promo
00:30 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 20 images · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
10.7Kexports
Promote your mobile app with a clean, modern video built around sleek smartphone mockups. This minimal, flat design highlights features with bold titles, device line-ups, card stacks, and dynamic circular transitions. Smooth slide-ins and staggered motion keep the pace energetic while a soft background and gradient accents maintain a premium feel. Easily replace screens, edit text, adjust colors and fonts, and tailor the flow to your brand. Ideal for product launches, feature highlights, app store previews, and social ads.
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