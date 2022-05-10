Youtube intro for cooking channel
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App Mobile Promo - Original - Poster image

App Mobile Promo

00:30 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 20 images · 11 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Mockup
App Promo
Minimal
Device mockup
10.7Kexports
rating
Promote your mobile app with a clean, modern video built around sleek smartphone mockups. This minimal, flat design highlights features with bold titles, device line-ups, card stacks, and dynamic circular transitions. Smooth slide-ins and staggered motion keep the pace energetic while a soft background and gradient accents maintain a premium feel. Easily replace screens, edit text, adjust colors and fonts, and tailor the flow to your brand. Ideal for product launches, feature highlights, app store previews, and social ads.
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Balalaika
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us