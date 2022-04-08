Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Event Business Conference Promo - Original - Poster image

Event Business Conference Promo

00:49 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 44 images · 50 texts · 5 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Title sequence
Event promo
Stomp style
Bold
5.1Kexports
rating
Make your next conference stand out with a fast, modern promo. This energetic template blends bold typography, mosaic grids, and sliding panels to showcase speakers, agenda highlights, and sponsors. Swap in your images and clips, adjust the vibrant color system, and drop in partner logos and social icons. Designed for corporate events, summits, and workshops, it delivers clean, minimal aesthetics with a stomp‑style rhythm that grabs attention across YouTube and social channels. Easy to edit and quick to render, it’s ideal for openers, teasers, and complete event promotions.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us