Amplifier VU Meter Viz

Showcase your music with a sleek, audio‑reactive VU meter visualizer. This minimalist, retro‑inspired 3D amplifier features dual analog meters for bass and treble, a green device display for artist and track info, and rich reflections for depth. Tweak colors across bulbs, meters, and UI, choose device finishes, set background tones, and use your own font for the display. Built for music releases, channels, and live streams, it adapts to your audio in real time for a polished, professional look.