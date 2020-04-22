Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Amplifier VU Meter Viz - Dark Spotify - Poster image

Amplifier VU Meter Viz

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 text · 1 font
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Minimal
VU meter
Music
4.8Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a sleek, audio‑reactive VU meter visualizer. This minimalist, retro‑inspired 3D amplifier features dual analog meters for bass and treble, a green device display for artist and track info, and rich reflections for depth. Tweak colors across bulbs, meters, and UI, choose device finishes, set background tones, and use your own font for the display. Built for music releases, channels, and live streams, it adapts to your audio in real time for a polished, professional look.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us