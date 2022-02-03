Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Diagonal Field Viz - Original - Poster image

Diagonal Field Viz

Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
Digital
Music
Audio spectrum
Audio reactive
20.8Kexports
rating
Turn any track into a striking music video with an audio‑reactive LED spectrum that sweeps diagonally across the frame. This modern visualizer features artist and song titles, optional logo, timer and a sleek progress bar. Neon glows and rhythmic flares pulse to the beat for eye‑catching energy. Choose a preset theme or fine‑tune colors, spectrum style and responsiveness to match your genre—from ambient to EDM. Add a background image with a tasteful tint for a cohesive look. It’s a polished, futuristic canvas for singles, albums and livestreams.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us