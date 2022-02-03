Diagonal Field Viz
Up to 2h · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 song · 1 video · 1 image · 3 texts · 3 fonts
20.8Kexports
Turn any track into a striking music video with an audio‑reactive LED spectrum that sweeps diagonally across the frame. This modern visualizer features artist and song titles, optional logo, timer and a sleek progress bar. Neon glows and rhythmic flares pulse to the beat for eye‑catching energy. Choose a preset theme or fine‑tune colors, spectrum style and responsiveness to match your genre—from ambient to EDM. Add a background image with a tasteful tint for a cohesive look. It’s a polished, futuristic canvas for singles, albums and livestreams.
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