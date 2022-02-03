Diagonal Field Viz

Turn any track into a striking music video with an audio‑reactive LED spectrum that sweeps diagonally across the frame. This modern visualizer features artist and song titles, optional logo, timer and a sleek progress bar. Neon glows and rhythmic flares pulse to the beat for eye‑catching energy. Choose a preset theme or fine‑tune colors, spectrum style and responsiveness to match your genre—from ambient to EDM. Add a background image with a tasteful tint for a cohesive look. It’s a polished, futuristic canvas for singles, albums and livestreams.