Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Christmas Title 4

Templates
/
Holidays & Sales
2K
6-15s
Landscape
Tree
Christmas
Draw
Outline
Title
Shape
Overlay
More details
Christmas Title 4 - Original - Poster image
Besed profile image
Created by Besed
9exports
7 seconds
2K (2560x1440)
30fps
2texts
1font
1audio
Celebrate the season with our Elegant Christmas Title, perfect for bringing that warm, festive joy to your visuals. Smooth animations and customizable text, fonts, and colors, allow you to tailor this multipurpose template to your holiday content. Whether adding cheer to ads or presentations, this video is a captivating component in your editing process.
Pack (9)
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Christmas Title 1 Original theme video
Christmas Title 1
By Besed
4s
1
2
5
Christmas Title 2 Original theme video
Christmas Title 2
By Besed
6s
1
2
5
Christmas Title 3 Original theme video
Christmas Title 3
By Besed
7s
1
2
5
Christmas Title 4 Original theme video
Christmas Title 4
By Besed
6s
1
3
6
Christmas Title 5 Original theme video
Christmas Title 5
By Besed
6s
1
2
5
Christmas Title 6 Original theme video
Christmas Title 6
By Besed
8s
1
2
5
Christmas Title 7 Original theme video
Christmas Title 7
By Besed
5s
1
2
5
Christmas Title 8 Original theme video
Christmas Title 8
By Besed
6s
1
2
5
Christmas Title 9 Original theme video
Christmas Title 9
By Besed
5s
1
2
5
