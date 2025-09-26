Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Social Media Lower Third 1
Created by Besed
7exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Boost your video’s professionalism with a sleek Social Media Lower Third animation, designed to showcase your social media profiles. Seamlessly integrate it with your existing content and create a stylish platform for your brand’s online presence. Customize the image, video, text, fonts, and colors to match your unique style, and elevate your message with a touch of innovation.
Similar templates
Best of Besed
By mhakmal07
5s
33
4
13
Create a cohesive brand experience with our Angular Social Boost template. These bold, angular shapes and sleek animations are your call-to-action in motion, beckoning viewers to subscribe and follow. Adapt them with your branding for a consistent look across YouTube, Facebook, and more. They’re the multipurpose building blocks for a superior narrative.
By mhakmal07
5s
1
4
12
Create a cohesive brand experience with our Angular Social Boost template. These bold, angular shapes and sleek animations are your call-to-action in motion, beckoning viewers to subscribe and follow. Adapt them with your branding for a consistent look across YouTube, Facebook, and more. They’re the multipurpose building blocks for a superior narrative.
By mhakmal07
5s
1
4
13
Create a cohesive brand experience with our Angular Social Boost template. These bold, angular shapes and sleek animations are your call-to-action in motion, beckoning viewers to subscribe and follow. Adapt them with your branding for a consistent look across YouTube, Facebook, and more. They’re the multipurpose building blocks for a superior narrative.
By mhakmal07
5s
1
5
17
Create a cohesive brand experience with our Angular Social Boost template. These bold, angular shapes and sleek animations are your call-to-action in motion, beckoning viewers to subscribe and follow. Adapt them with your branding for a consistent look across YouTube, Facebook, and more. They’re the multipurpose building blocks for a superior narrative.
By ToresMotion
6s
1
3
11
Introducing "Stroke Lower Thirds" templates. These sleek and modern designs add a professional touch to any video production, perfect for displaying key information such as names, titles, or captions. With customizable stroke effects and text options, you can tailor each lower third to suit your unique style and branding. Effortlessly enhance your content with these polished and dynamic elements, guaranteed to impress your audience.
By ToresMotion
6s
1
3
9
Introducing "Stroke Lower Thirds" templates. These sleek and modern designs add a professional touch to any video production, perfect for displaying key information such as names, titles, or captions. With customizable stroke effects and text options, you can tailor each lower third to suit your unique style and branding. Effortlessly enhance your content with these polished and dynamic elements, guaranteed to impress your audience.
By ToresMotion
6s
1
3
10
Introducing "Stroke Lower Thirds" templates. These sleek and modern designs add a professional touch to any video production, perfect for displaying key information such as names, titles, or captions. With customizable stroke effects and text options, you can tailor each lower third to suit your unique style and branding. Effortlessly enhance your content with these polished and dynamic elements, guaranteed to impress your audience.
By ToresMotion
6s
1
3
10
Introducing "Stroke Lower Thirds" templates. These sleek and modern designs add a professional touch to any video production, perfect for displaying key information such as names, titles, or captions. With customizable stroke effects and text options, you can tailor each lower third to suit your unique style and branding. Effortlessly enhance your content with these polished and dynamic elements, guaranteed to impress your audience.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help