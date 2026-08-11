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Colorful Geometric 6 - Original - Poster image

Tile Tempo 6

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 7 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Title sequence
Flat design
Geometric
Hexagon
Bold
7exports
rating
Make your message pop with a bold geometric title sequence. This flat-design template features a central hexagon frame, animated diamond accents, and a striking title banner to spotlight your headlines. Smooth slide-ins, subtle rotation, and bouncy easing keep the pace energetic and playful. Customize text, font, and color palette for on-brand results. Perfect for intros, announcements, quotes, and quick promos where clarity and style matter. No footage required—just type and render for clean, modern motion graphics that stand out across social, presentations, and videos.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us