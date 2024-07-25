en
Powerful Lightning Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Electric
Fire
Explosion
Energy
Light
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Education
More details
Powerful Lightning Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (270p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Black_Phoenix profile image
Created by Black_Phoenix
19exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Effortlessly command attention with our Powerful Lightning Reveal template, where your logo charges to life amid dynamic electrical surges. Perfect for a bolder YouTube opening or lively social media branding, this high-definition masterpiece can be tailored with your logo, tagline, and colors, creating a gripping narrative that captivates from the very first bolt.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Black_Phoenix
Flash Logo Intro Original theme video
Flash Logo Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
8s
6
3
9
Flash Logo Intro is a universal and powerful After Effect template. Easily make a colorful logo reveal with dynamic explosive and sparkling flashes that reveal your logo.
Speedforce Original theme video
Speedforce
Edit
By mocarg
10s
8
3
11
Inspired by the cinematic DC Universe, Speedforce is the perfect logo or text opener for all things sci-fi. It's fast, explosive and filled to the brim with particle effects. You're bound to impress throughout the multiverse. Build a unique visual identity and make it recognizable on social media!
Sphere Logo Original theme video
Sphere Logo
Edit
By AlexG1985
7s
7
3
8
The Sphere Logo AE template is a unique logo reveal that will set you apart from the rest. This project is perfect for your YouTube channel, and it is simple to use. All you need is to drag your logo into the timline, change the text, and you're done.
Power Light Logo and Title Reveal Original theme video
Power Light Logo and Title Reveal
Edit
By MotionParsec
7s
29
5
22
This extremely powerful and fast template, will shake up your logo and breathe energy into it. A dark atmosphere, an explosion of particles, something splits the air and strikes, a shock wave spreads smoke. The particles spark, glow, and manifest the logo with streaks. Awesome template, what else can I say :) Check out my profile regularly, it will be interesting! ;)
Vortex Fire Logo Original theme video
Vortex Fire Logo
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
11s
5
4
11
Vortex Fire Logo is an impressive template that will spectacularly reveal your logo of trails of fire and smoke. The template has extensive appearance customization options.
Electrify Shockwave Reveal Original theme video
Electrify Shockwave Reveal
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
12
Capture your audience's attention with our Electrify Shockwave Reveal template. An electrifying explosion of energy fills the screen, followed by a powerful shockwave forming your logo with lightning bolts and a captivating stormy backdrop. This multi-purpose reveal video is perfect for creating impactful intros, outros, or standalone showcases of your brand. Customize it with your logo, tagline, text, fonts, and colors to make it truly unique. Get ready to publish a video that electrifies your audience and leaves a lasting impression.
Energy Explosion Original theme video
Energy Explosion
Edit
By sergeyeremeew555
10s
9
4
14
Make a spectacular appearance of your logo or text from an exploding ball of energy.
Smoke Lighting Logo Reveal Original theme video
Smoke Lighting Logo Reveal
Edit
By v.createvfx
8s
3
2
5
Is a dynamic with stylishly reveal your logo. and you can change the color and have a completely different mood, depending on what colors you choose. A short introduction to your films, movies, trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, advertisements, promotions and events videos.
