Slideshow
Music Visualization
Intro
Video Ads
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Rust Metal Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
6-15s
Landscape
Night
Wall
Dark
Cinematic
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
Financial Services
Rust Metal Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Black_Phoenix profile image
Created by Black_Phoenix
31exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Embrace the gritty aesthetic of aged metal for your brand's introduction with the Rust Metal Reveal. Your audience will be captivated by the transformative animation that gives your logo a truly rustic demeanor—ideal for movie trailers, show openers, or promotional pieces. Customizing your logo, tagline, and colors is seamless, allowing for a personalized and powerful statement. Let your brand stand out with a reveal that's as robust as it is refined.
Edit
Best of Black_Phoenix
Ciber City Logo Original theme video
Ciber City Logo
Edit
By AlexG1985
13s
6
2
10
Ciber City Logo is a cutting edge AE template with a fast camera that flies through a neon street with an energetic logo appearance to finish. A fantastic introduction to your esports events, contests, competitions, movie trailers or presentations. Simply upload a logo and adapt the colors to fit your branding.
Bloody Footprints Title Intro Logo Version Original Logo Color theme video
Bloody Footprints Title Intro
Edit
By S_WorX
14s
3
4
9
Template with a spooky scene and bloody text on the wall.
Spinning Bats Reveal Original theme video
Spinning Bats Reveal
Edit
By boltiongraphics
13s
2
2
4
The power of your brand takes flight with our Spinning Bats Reveal template. Witness the mesmerizing formation of bats, forming a spinning circle that unveils your logo against a stormy backdrop. Whether you're looking for an impactful intro, outro, or a standalone brand showcase, this multipurpose video is the perfect choice. Customize it effortlessly by adding your logo and selecting your colors. With our ready-to-publish videos in the popular 16:9 aspect ratio, your content will captivate viewers and leave a lasting impact.
Pumpkin Fire Reveal Original theme video
Pumpkin Fire Reveal
Edit
By hushahir
7s
2
3
6
Enter a world of mystery and suspense with our Pumpkin Fire Reveal template. Watch as an enchanted pumpkin navigates a dark forest, igniting the flames that expose your brand or message. This multipurpose video is perfect for captivating intros and outros or as a stand-alone showcase. Add your logo, tagline, and customize the colors to create a truly unique and spine-chilling experience. Make a lasting impression with this eerie reveal video and set your content apart.
Horror Lamp Original theme video
Horror Lamp
Edit
By tinomotion
11s
5
2
6
Unleash the horror with our Horror Lamp template. Create an intense and chilling atmosphere with this spooky reveal video. Watch as a swinging lamp unveils a bloody logo, capturing your audience's attention and sending chills down their spines. Perfect for Halloween promotions, horror film teasers, or any dark-themed projects. With easy customization options, you can add your logo seamlessly and generate a video that will leave a lasting impression. Beware, this template is not for the faint of heart!
Dark Rain Original theme video
Dark Rain
Edit
By S_WorX
13s
5
4
9
Capture the essence of darkness and intrigue with our Dark Rain template. Watch as cinematic rain falls onto your logo, creating an atmospheric and captivating reveal. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone showcase for your brand or message. With customization options for your logo and tagline, create a ready-to-publish video that leaves a lasting impression. Elevate your content with this dark and immersive motion graphics template today!
Scents Of The Meadow Original theme video
Scents Of The Meadow
Edit
By tinomotion
10s
5
2
6
Scents Of The Meadow is a stylish template with a cinematic and moody logo reveal combining the essences of the field and the prairie. Easy to use with just 1 logo placeholder. A 10 seconds opener for your TV show, commercials, presentations, slideshows, promotions and upcoming events videos. Amaze your audience with this template.
Cinematic Particles Reveal Original theme video
Cinematic Particles Reveal
Edit
By PixBolt
13s
3
4
9
The Cinematic Particles Reveal template is an attractive cinematic template with stunning particles in a dark-looking space, suitable for a stunning revealing of your logo. It contains 1 logo and 2 text placeholders and Available in popular formats.
