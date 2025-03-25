Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Bold 3D Typography 3 - Square - Original - Poster image

Bold 3D Typography 3 - Square

00:10 · 1080p (1080x1080) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Motion title
3D motion graphics
Bold
Torus
Minimal
9exports
rating
Create impact fast with a bold, modern motion title. This template pairs glossy 3D rings with oversized typography and a clean, dark aesthetic. Kinetic text builds and an accent highlight box direct attention to your key message. Easily customize fonts, colors, and backgrounds to match your brand or project. Ideal for tech, sports, and high-energy branding, it works for intros, openers, and punchy social content across multiple aspect ratios. Deliver a polished, professional look in minutes—no heavy setup required.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us