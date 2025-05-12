en
Brand Voyage Journey 1

Templates
/
Slideshow
6-15s
Landscape
Frame
Shape
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
Music
Gaming
Education
More details
Brand Voyage Journey 1 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
3videos
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Create an unforgettable visual narrative with the Brand Voyage Journey template. Ideal for promos or brand presentations, this dynamic slideshow allows you to integrate your logo, images, and text seamlessly. With animated frames and eye-catching transitions, you can tell your story in a modern fashion that's sure to captivate your audience.
Edit
