Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Card Mosaic - Original - Poster image

Card Mosaic

00:35 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 16 videos · 1 image · 22 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
Promo
Slideshow
Bold
Rounded rectangle
Mosaic
9exports
rating
Showcase your story with a vibrant, UI-inspired grid slideshow. This dynamic template combines bold typography, glossy 3D accents, and smooth card transitions to highlight photos or video in modern rounded panels. Gradient banners and clean call-to-action elements help you drive clicks while keeping a premium look. Perfect for brand intros, product teasers, portfolios, or event highlights, it balances energetic pacing with minimal, readable layouts. Easily replace media, edit headlines, and fine-tune colors to match your identity. Create an eye-catching promo that feels fresh, fast, and ready for any social or web platform.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us