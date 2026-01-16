45 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
31videos
1image
14texts
2fonts
1audio
Set the stage with the Clean Multi-Screen Opener, the ultimate canvas for your creative storytelling. Designed for expansive layouts, it offers a contemporary, minimalistic style, perfect for professional presentations or sleek advertising campaigns. With smooth transitions and multi-screen layouts, showcase images, videos, and text in stunning high definition. Customize with your own fonts, colors, logo, and media to create a shareable, ready-to-publish masterpiece.
Examples (20)
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix