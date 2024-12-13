en
Frame Multi Screen Slideshow

Templates
/
Video Ads
15-30s
4K
Landscape
Frame
Stomp
Fast
Modern
Simple
Minimalist
More details
Frame Multi Screen Intro - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:23
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
12exports
23 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
27videos
1image
21texts
2fonts
1audio
Craft a narrative that's as dynamic as your vision with our stylish Frame Multi Screen Slideshow template. With trendy effects that enhance every frame, this template lets you showcase your media in the most stunning way possible. Tailor it with your photos, videos, and text, then match it to your brand identity with customizable logos, colors, and fonts. It's perfect for creating compelling stories that are ready to share across platforms.
Share
Twitter
Facebook
Linkedin
Edit
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
Dynamic Story Reveal Original theme video
Dynamic Story Reveal
Edit
By Balalaika
19s
25
58
6
Bring your story to life with our versatile Dynamic Story Reveal slideshow template, which lets your images and messages shine. Transition seamlessly between scenes as you customize each slide with your own videos, images, and text. Whether it's a marketing pitch, a memorable photo gallery, or educational content, this video will captivate viewers in splendor.
Dynamic Multiframe Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Multiframe Opener
Edit
By Balalaika
23s
25
55
5
Bring your vision to life with a dynamic burst of energy using our Multiframe Opener. Perfect for a variety of content, including sports highlights, fashion launches, and even film trailers. With customizable text, media placeholders, and logo integration, creating a vibrant intro for your presentations and slideshows is a walk in the park. Dive into editing easily and create videos that pop with professionalism and enthusiasm.
Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow Original theme video
Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow
Edit
By Balalaika
22s
25
55
18
Trendy Dynamic Urban Media Opener Slideshow this is urban energy and a modern template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing dynamic opener. This template contains 20 placeholders, 33 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short urban intros, dynamic openers, urban videos, lifestyle videos, sport promo, fashion videos, modern slideshow, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion. Available in 4K resolution.
Fashion Intro Original theme video
Fashion Intro
Edit
By Moysher
15s
26
19
7
A dynamic project that uses a cool combination of text animation and transition effects to reveal and enhance your products, images, or videos. Impress your audience with this fast and creatively animated 4k video, perfect for showcasing new collections, but also available in 17 different, industry inspired, use-case media combinations.
Modern Typography Stomp Original theme video
Modern Typography Stomp
Edit
By creative_atom
22s
6
26
5
Get ready to make an electrifying impact with our Modern Typography Stomp template. Bold typography, quick transitions, and a sleek black and white design come together to create a captivating visual experience. Perfect for promotional content, event intros, or engaging ads, this multipurpose stomp video is fully customizable. Add your text, logo, tagline, and choose your colors and fonts to make a statement that resonates with your audience. Break through the noise and leave a lasting impression with our Modern Typography Stomp template.
Urban Media Opener Dynamic Slideshow Original theme video
Urban Media Opener Dynamic Slideshow
Edit
By Balalaika
22s
24
50
15
Urban Media Opener Dynamic Slideshow this is a modern and trendy template. Use it for your urban videos or to create an amazing fashion dynamic opener. This template contains 16 placeholders, 32 editable text layers, and 1 logo placeholder. Easy to use. Fast render. You can use it for short fashion videos, sports openers, short intros, showreels, demo reels, and social media promotion.
Dynamic Media Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Media Opener
Edit
By Balalaika
22s
24
27
6
Transform your vision into a visual odyssey with our Dynamic Media Opener template. Whether you're showcasing a product line or narrating a story, personalize each slide with your own images, videos, and text. Change fonts and colors to match your unique style. Perfect for YouTube and Facebook, it ensures each frame of your video captivates every viewer.
Vibrant Promo Launch Original theme video
Vibrant Promo Launch
Edit
By Balalaika
17s
24
33
8
Set the pace with this fast-moving Vibrant Promo Launch template. From energetic product promos to creative showreels, it fits any project requiring a punch of dynamism. With customizable logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, you have full control to reflect your unique brand. Use this template for an engaging YouTube channel intro or a memorable conference opener in glorious full-screen.
