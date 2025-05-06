en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Grid Gallery Slide 6
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by bvp_pix
6exports
10 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
2videos
4texts
2fonts
1audio
Embark on a visual journey with our dynamic Grid Gallery Slide template designed for stories that matter. This layout elegantly aligns images and text in perfect harmony, providing a seamless viewer experience. Customize every element, from the pictures to the color scheme, and add your logo to elevate your brand's narrative to new heights.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
By bvp_pix
10s
1
8
8
Embark on a visual journey with our dynamic Grid Gallery Slide template designed for stories that matter. This layout elegantly aligns images and text in perfect harmony, providing a seamless viewer experience. Customize every element, from the pictures to the color scheme, and add your logo to elevate your brand's narrative to new heights.
By bvp_pix
10s
1
7
9
Embark on a visual journey with our dynamic Grid Gallery Slide template designed for stories that matter. This layout elegantly aligns images and text in perfect harmony, providing a seamless viewer experience. Customize every element, from the pictures to the color scheme, and add your logo to elevate your brand's narrative to new heights.
By bvp_pix
9s
1
7
9
Embark on a visual journey with our dynamic Grid Gallery Slide template designed for stories that matter. This layout elegantly aligns images and text in perfect harmony, providing a seamless viewer experience. Customize every element, from the pictures to the color scheme, and add your logo to elevate your brand's narrative to new heights.
By bvp_pix
10s
1
6
12
Embark on a visual journey with our dynamic Grid Gallery Slide template designed for stories that matter. This layout elegantly aligns images and text in perfect harmony, providing a seamless viewer experience. Customize every element, from the pictures to the color scheme, and add your logo to elevate your brand's narrative to new heights.
By bvp_pix
9s
1
5
10
Embark on a visual journey with our dynamic Grid Gallery Slide template designed for stories that matter. This layout elegantly aligns images and text in perfect harmony, providing a seamless viewer experience. Customize every element, from the pictures to the color scheme, and add your logo to elevate your brand's narrative to new heights.
By Goldenmotion
9s
24
10
13
Introduce your brand with a digital twist using the Sleek Search Unveil template. Your logo takes center stage as the ultimate search result, showcasing your brand's prominence and relevance. Fully customizable with your tagline, fonts, and colors, it’s your turn to be what everyone's been looking for. Perfect for intros or as a polished, standalone video, ideal for any platform.
By zevs
7s
22
22
15
Stomp Logo this is an awesome After Effects template. It's well timed with dynamic kinetic typography and fast frame transitions. It contains 11 photo/video placeholders and 9 editable text layers and 1 logo placeholder. A great way to display your fashion, sports, products, portfolio photos or as an opener to your slideshows, presentations, broadcasts, promotions and events videos. Easily make your next short, trendy and creatively animated opener and impress your audience. Available in both of our most popular sizes 4K
By Skvifi
9s
26
22
16
Easily create beautiful and engaging text animation to start your video the right way, or as a stand alone teaser video. Dynamic animations and trendy transitioning effects to present your message in a fun and energetic way! Quick Stomp v2 holds more power than ever before! Rendered in smooth 60 FPS.
Menu
Templates
Solutions