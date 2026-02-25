Inflato Typography 3

Make a statement with a clean, bold motion title that puts typography first. This minimal opener features kinetic text, subtle staggered reveals, and a refined two-column layout balanced by a sculptural glass-like shape. Easily customize headlines, supporting lines, fonts, colors, and audio to match your brand. Smooth slide-ins and highlight bars keep messages crisp and readable on any background. Ideal for intros, chapter cards, and quick promos where clarity and style matter, this template delivers modern design and professional pacing without the clutter.