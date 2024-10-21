en
English
en
Mega Social Boost 2

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Call Outs
Social
Modern
Elegant
Title
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD
More details
Mega Social Boost 2 - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
6exports
9 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2images
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Boost your brand's social media presence with our stylish Mega Social Boost template. Expertly designed for YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms, this motion graphics video brings your call to action to life. With easy customization for your logo, image, text, fonts, and colors, you can create a unique, attention-grabbing message that resonates with viewers and enhances engagement.
Edit
Pack (4)
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
Mega Social Boost 1 Original theme video
Mega Social Boost 1
Edit
By bvp_pix
8s
1
5
7
Mega Social Boost 2 Original theme video
Mega Social Boost 2
Edit
By bvp_pix
8s
1
5
8
Mega Social Boost 3 Original theme video
Mega Social Boost 3
Edit
By bvp_pix
8s
1
5
5
Mega Social Boost 4 Original theme video
Mega Social Boost 4
Edit
By bvp_pix
8s
1
5
7
English
en
