en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Modernist Title 3
00:00/00:10
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by bvp_pix
7exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
2texts
2fonts
1audio
Enhance your videos with a touch of modernism using our Modernist Title template. Ideal for various media projects, these titles are crafted to introduce your content with style and set a professional tone. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to perfectly align with your brand. Make every introduction memorable and impactful, perfect for YouTube videos, presentations, and more.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
By bvp_pix
6s
1
2
2
Enhance your videos with a touch of modernism using our Modernist Title template. Ideal for various media projects, these titles are crafted to introduce your content with style and set a professional tone. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to perfectly align with your brand. Make every introduction memorable and impactful, perfect for YouTube videos, presentations, and more.
By bvp_pix
10s
1
2
6
Enhance your videos with a touch of modernism using our Modernist Title template. Ideal for various media projects, these titles are crafted to introduce your content with style and set a professional tone. Customize the text, fonts, and colors to perfectly align with your brand. Make every introduction memorable and impactful, perfect for YouTube videos, presentations, and more.
By teammotion
6s
1
3
5
Level up your video content with our Sleek Kinetic template. This motion graphics video combines minimalist design and kinetic titles to create a visually captivating experience. Use this template for presenting results, sports events, reports, or inspirational titles that motivate your audience. With customizable options for text, fonts, and colors, you can create unique and engaging titles that leave a lasting impression.
By teammotion
6s
1
3
3
Creative Title 5 on simple abstract shapes. This title is great for presenting results, sport events, reports, motivational and inspirational titles.
By teammotion
8s
1
3
5
Level up your video content with our Sleek Kinetic template. This motion graphics video combines minimalist design and kinetic titles to create a visually captivating experience. Use this template for presenting results, sports events, reports, or inspirational titles that motivate your audience. With customizable options for text, fonts, and colors, you can create unique and engaging titles that leave a lasting impression.
By teammotion
6s
1
4
6
Level up your video content with our Sleek Kinetic template. This motion graphics video combines minimalist design and kinetic titles to create a visually captivating experience. Use this template for presenting results, sports events, reports, or inspirational titles that motivate your audience. With customizable options for text, fonts, and colors, you can create unique and engaging titles that leave a lasting impression.
By teammotion
6s
1
3
7
Captivate your viewers with the Big Title template's sleek design and minimalistic approach that brings content to life. Crafted for widescreen storytelling, the clean typography and abstract shapes tailor a professional image for any purpose—be it sports, news, or inspirational content. Adjust fonts and colors to align with your brand, making your message not only heard but visually impactful.
By teammotion
6s
1
2
3
Captivate your viewers with the Big Title template's sleek design and minimalistic approach that brings content to life. Crafted for widescreen storytelling, the clean typography and abstract shapes tailor a professional image for any purpose—be it sports, news, or inspirational content. Adjust fonts and colors to align with your brand, making your message not only heard but visually impactful.
Menu
Templates
Solutions