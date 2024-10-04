en
English
en
Sleek Line Lower Third 1

Templates
/
Youtuber
6-15s
Landscape
Draw
Social
Outline
Title
Overlay
Transparent
Simple
Minimalist
Full HD








bvp_pix profile image
Created by bvp_pix
6exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
3texts
3fonts
1audio
Distinguish your video content with stylish lower thirds, adding context to your narrative. Designed for versatility, the Sleek Line Lower Third template allows for full customization. Tailor your message with unique text, fonts, and colors, all while maintaining a consistent brand identity across various social platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.
Edit
Pack (3)
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
Sleek Line Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Sleek Line Lower Third 1
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
5
11
Distinguish your video content with stylish lower thirds, adding context to your narrative. Designed for versatility, the Sleek Line Lower Third template allows for full customization. Tailor your message with unique text, fonts, and colors, all while maintaining a consistent brand identity across various social platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.
Sleek Line Lower Third 2 Original theme video
Sleek Line Lower Third 2
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
5
10
Distinguish your video content with stylish lower thirds, adding context to your narrative. Designed for versatility, the Sleek Line Lower Third template allows for full customization. Tailor your message with unique text, fonts, and colors, all while maintaining a consistent brand identity across various social platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.
Sleek Line Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Sleek Line Lower Third 3
Edit
By bvp_pix
10s
1
5
10
Distinguish your video content with stylish lower thirds, adding context to your narrative. Designed for versatility, the Sleek Line Lower Third template allows for full customization. Tailor your message with unique text, fonts, and colors, all while maintaining a consistent brand identity across various social platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.
