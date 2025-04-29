en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Social Lower third 1
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Background - Light
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by bvp_pix
6exports
8 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
3texts
2fonts
1audio
Command attention on any platform with our Social Tagline template's crisp design. Created for any display, this template offers a stylized way to present your name, role, and social handles. Fully customizable elements like logos, text, and colors make it versatile for content creators, marketers, or business professionals. Engage your audience from the first second with this professionally crafted lower third.
Similar templates
Best of bvp_pix
By bvp_pix
8s
1
5
7
Boost your brand's social media presence with our stylish Mega Social Boost template. Expertly designed for YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms, this motion graphics video brings your call to action to life. With easy customization for your logo, image, text, fonts, and colors, you can create a unique, attention-grabbing message that resonates with viewers and enhances engagement.
By bvp_pix
8s
1
5
5
Boost your brand's social media presence with our stylish Mega Social Boost template. Expertly designed for YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms, this motion graphics video brings your call to action to life. With easy customization for your logo, image, text, fonts, and colors, you can create a unique, attention-grabbing message that resonates with viewers and enhances engagement.
By bvp_pix
8s
1
5
8
Boost your brand's social media presence with our stylish Mega Social Boost template. Expertly designed for YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms, this motion graphics video brings your call to action to life. With easy customization for your logo, image, text, fonts, and colors, you can create a unique, attention-grabbing message that resonates with viewers and enhances engagement.
By bvp_pix
8s
1
5
7
Boost your brand's social media presence with our stylish Mega Social Boost template. Expertly designed for YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms, this motion graphics video brings your call to action to life. With easy customization for your logo, image, text, fonts, and colors, you can create a unique, attention-grabbing message that resonates with viewers and enhances engagement.
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
10
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
9
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
8
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
By bvp_pix
8s
1
6
9
Add a professional touch to your videos with our Stylish Social Lower Third template. Whether for YouTube presentations or social media clips, these versatile graphics let you introduce speakers, highlight important info, and underline your brand identity. With options for logos, images, videos, text, fonts, and colors, create something uniquely yours. Transform any content into a polished, engaging masterpiece.
Menu
Templates
Solutions